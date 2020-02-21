City of Bentonville reveals designs for master plan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KWNA) — The designs have been patched together for The City of Bentonville as it reveals the next part of its master plans.

In an open forum, the city revealed designs for its Quilt of Parks and Connect Bentonville master plans.

The community was able to review the plans which both aim to make Bentonville more pedestrian-friendly as well as better connecting parks and trails throughout the city.

Parks & Rec. Director for the City of Bentonville David Wright said these plans have been in the works for months to lead Bentonville into the next decade.

“We’re just going in, we’re updating our trail plan and it gives us the vision of what we’re going to do for the next 10 years. What this is doing is just going into each of those public spaces and maybe upgrading those a little bit to improve that downtown experience,” Wright said.

Wright said the plans are expected to go in front of the city council for approval and funding in April.