City of Fayetteville announces annual tree giveaway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Fayetteville will be giving out free trees at its annual Celebration of Trees.

In honor of Arbor Day, the city of Fayetteville will hold its 21st annual Celebration of Trees and tree giveaway at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at the Arvest Bank Plaza on the northeast corner of Fayetteville’s Historic Downtown Square.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, the City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Fayetteville Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving out free trees and shrubs to the city residents.

The event is held annually with the goal of helping to grow the city’s urban forest. Adults should be prepared to show proof of their city residency before selecting a tree or shrub.

The Celebration of Trees is a one-day event, but growing a tree is a sustained endeavor that positively impacts the urban forest in Fayetteville for years in the future.

Over the last 21 years, the city has given away more than 14,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.