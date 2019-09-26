City of Fayetteville wants input about short-term rental regulation

A public meeting will be hosted Monday, Sept. 30

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville city leaders said they want input from residents regarding short-term rentals.

A resolution was created during July to study and develop an ordinance regarding short-term rentals including Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway.

A public meeting will be hosted from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St., in room 326.

Attendees will be asked about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of short-term rentals and regulation.

Input may also be given online here.

