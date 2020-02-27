City of Rogers hosts “Moving from Diversity to Inclusion” workshop

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Rogers is helping businesses create a path to success.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s Chamber to Community Program “The Lens” series today.

Tonight’s workshop moving from diversity to inclusion will educate businesses on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow and become more diverse, one attendee said these skills are important to make everyone feel welcome.

“You can see the diversity growing so rapidly and I want our area to embrace it as much as possible and I want everyone to be welcome just like I felt welcome when I got here,” School Board Member at Arkansas Arts Academy Asele Mack said.

This is the first year for the Chamber to Community program.