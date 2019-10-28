Civil rights attorney John Walker has died at 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Times) — John W. Walker, a civil rights activist and state representative, died last night at his home on Sherry Drive, County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirms.

The coroner got a call at 6:25 a.m. as is customary in deaths at home, Hobbs said.

John W. Walker was 82 and had been treated for cancer in the past, but told people that he felt fine last week.

Walker was born in Hope, Arkansas where he attended Yerger High School until 1952. In 1965, he began the general practice of law in Little Rock with the emphasis on civil rights.

In 1968, he opened one of the first three racially integrated law firms in the south, first known as Walker and Chachkin.

Between then and now, Walker has been involved in most of the reported cases which involved racial discrimination in Arkansas.