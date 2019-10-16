Clarksville: hit and run crash causes serious injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help after a serious injury accident that happened Friday, October 11, sent three people to the hospital.

Police said those who were transported to the hospital included children.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Crawford Street and Oakland Street.

CPD states a black raised Chevrolet truck, with front-end damage left the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the police department or send a Facebook message.