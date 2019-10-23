Cleanup efforts continue at Rogers High School

The storms caused a lot of damage to the school building and campus

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Cleanup continues at Rogers High School following recent storms.

The storms caused a lot of damage to the school building and campus.

Rogers Assistant Superintendent Charles Lee said the goal posts and flag poles were snapped, bleachers were moved and six classrooms were damaged.

Lee said cleanup efforts are in full gear ahead of the upcoming homecoming game.

“Rogers High School is having homecoming this weekend… we see no reason to have to alter anything. We feel like we’re in good shape, and ready to have homecoming this weekend at Rogers High School,” Lee said.