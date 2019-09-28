Climate change activists get active in Fayetteville

"People are saying the world is going to end in like 50 years.. so is there even a point of going to college?"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — From the steps of the capitol building in Washington D.C. to right here in Northwest Arkansas, millions took part in global climate protests on Friday, September 27.

Last week there were about 50 people in Fayetteville who rallied to call on government officials to prioritize the climate crisis.

This Friday, there were hundreds.

The whole Fayetteville Square was closed down during Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue (BBBQ), which is one of the biggest events of the year.

The closure had some motorcyclists upset, but people at the protest said they are just trying to get their voices heard.

Sydney Pickle, a Fayetteville High School senior, was at the protest.

“For a lot of the young people they’ve had to come to the realization that more than likely we will not have a future like most of the older generations have had,” Pickle said.

She said she has to worry about things like if the planet is good enough to have kids or if she should even bother with going to college if the world is going to end in 50 years.

“I decided that I could just let that happen or I could actually work towards making a positive change to the community,” she said.

Albert Wynn is a motorcyclists participating in this year’s BBBQ.

He said he doesn’t agree with the protesters, especially since they are against fossil fuel.

“These people that are for this climate change garbage need to learn to ride a bicycle across the country because that’s the only transportation they will have,” Wynn said. “I am not for any movement against fossil fuels.”

He said he believes people have the right to form their own opinions, but he feels they need to do some more research.

“They don’t know anything about mother earth they don’t teach them anything in school anymore,” Wynn said. “I mean it is really sad that these kids are growing up and don’t know any better.”

Pickle said regardless of what anyone thinks, she is going to continue to try to make a difference.

“Listen to your next generation because at the end of the day things happen but we are the people who are going to be in charge in the next couple of years,” she said. “If we know what is right for our generation it is going to ultimately affect your generation no matter how you would like it.”

She said she is glad the community has come together to help her voice be heard.

“You’re constantly being put down, feeling like you are not heard, that you are just a kid,” she said. “You know what is right for you and what is right for the country itself.”