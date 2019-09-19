Clinton House hosts Johnny Cash exhibit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Clinton House Museum is hosting a special photography exhibit about country music legend and Arkansas native Johnny Cash.

‘1968: A Folsom Redemption‘ celebrates the 50th anniversary of Cash’s historic concert at Folsom Prison in California. The collection includes candid photographs and other memories of one of the 20th century’s most beloved performers.

Angie Albright, director of the Clinton House Museum, said the exhibit captures the comeback Cash made in his career.

“It was a time where his career is redeemed, and he’s back on the charts,” said Albright. “But it’s also about the redemption for prisoners and how we treat each other.”

‘1968: A Folsom Redemption’ runs until October 20 and is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.