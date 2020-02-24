Clinton House Museum to partner with local breweries for ‘History Happy Hours’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Clinton House Museum is partnering with the Fayetteville Ale Trail to host six ‘History Happy Hours’ in 2020, highlighting Fayetteville history and local craft beers.

Each event will feature a different theme and local brewery, according to a release from the museum on Monday.

The happy hours will be held on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

  • March 17: Shamrocks and Shenanigans
  • May 12: Back to Block Street
  • July 7: Votes for Women
  • Sept. 15: Bicycles, Brews and BBQ
  • Oct. 13: “I Do” Party Like It’s 1975
  • Dec. 15: Sign of the Times Exhibit Opening

Tickets will be $10 at the door ($5 for those under 30) and will include one History Happy Hour pint glass, two beers, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and music.

Additional details for each event will be announced on the Clinton House Museum and Fayetteville Ale Trail’s Facebook pages and websites. =

