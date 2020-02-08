Co-workers recall memories with woman killed in I-49 crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – “She said, ‘Hey if I clock out before you, I’ll wait for you and I’ll walk you to your car,'” Lu Ann Lancaster said.

Lu Ann Lancaster has worked alongside Teresa Daring for five years.

“She showed me pictures of her adorable grand nephew that she was so proud of,” Lancaster said. “She talked about how she tried to help people in every way that she could and I told her, yeah you’re a good person you do – you help everyone.”

The two worked for Landmark Event Staffing Services – you’d likely see them at any Razorback game, taking tickets ushering or working security.

“And we walked to our cars and said goodnight,” Lancaster said. “She said I’ll see you tomorrow night.”

Around 11 p.m. Thursday – Daring was on her way to her Siloam Springs home when she was killed in a crash on I -49 in Springdale.

“To know that she was gone in a matter of getting in her little white car – heading home,” Lancaster said.

Police say the 48-year old side-swept a semi-trailer and was then hit by another truck from behind.

“We’ve lost one of our team members, we’ve lost one of our sisters, we’ve lost one of our family members and it’s just been a devasting heartbreaking day,” Lancaster said.

One of Daring’s closest co-workers, Kelly Ruff, says she was known for her big heart and an even bigger personality.

“One of my favorite memories is she would call me every day – I got off work at 3 and she’d call me at 3:05,” Ruff said.

Ruff says daring was a huge Razorback fan and made sure people who sat in her section would get only the best experience.

“She knew a lot of fans and they always asked her so it’ll be hard,” Ruff said.

Ruff says the gymnastics meet held Friday night will be dedicated to Daring, who was scheduled to work that evening.

“It’s just going to be hard for a while,” Ruff said.

“I don’t know if I was the last person that she earthly talked to but it just really touched me that we had that moment before she got in her vehicle and left,” Lancaster said.

We reached out to Daring’s family – they aren’t ready to talk on camera but they say they want her to be remembered for her selflessness and how she would give the shirt off her back for anyone.