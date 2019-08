UPDATE: Traffic has returned to a typical rate after a collision stopped traffic for about two hours.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Anyone traveling south on Interstate 49 toward exit 88 may want to consider taking a detour.

A collision has stopped traffic in the southbound lanes. The collision happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Aug.2, but first-responders were still at the scene about 3 p.m.

No fatalities nor injuries have been reported by police.