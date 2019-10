UPDATE: All lanes are open and traffic has returned to typical speeds.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA) — Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 is stopped because of a collision.

The collision happened about 6:40 p.m. Oct. 21 at mile marker 39.6, which is in Mountainburg.

No deaths nor injuries have been reported by police.

Detours are encouraged.

This is a developing story.