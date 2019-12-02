Community Blood Center of the Ozarks appeals for donations to boost low supply

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — A local blood bank is experiencing a shortage of certain blood types.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) reports that it’s low on type A-positive, O-negative, and B-negative blood products.

CBCO is the exclusive provider to patients at more than 40 area hospitals.

During the month of December, participants at all CBCO blood drives will receive a maroon, long-sleeved shirt.

You can give blood at any of the following locations: