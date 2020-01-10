Community celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Thursday, January 9, the country celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and a local retirement community showed its appreciation.

The people from the Grand Village at Clear Creek treated the Fayetteville Police Department to lunch.

Ally Grisham with the Grand Village said the lunch is just a small way to say thank you to the men and women in blue.

“By having all of our police here to say thank you for the enormous risk they take every day. For all of the safety they give our community, for being here when we need them, especially so quickly. The very least we can do is say thank you,” Grisham said.

“It’s very humbling being out here, just the show of support and stuff like that for what we do. We get constant support from the community all the time. Every day we’re on shift. So, we’re more than happy to come out here and show the support as well,” Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Ward said.