Community donates to local cancer treatment center experiencing masks shortage

Doctor Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center said the center was seeing a shortage of protective equipment — forcing them to rationalize the use of its medical masks.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanks to the support from the Northwest Arkansas community, a local cancer treatment center no longer has to worry about a shortage of supplies.

Doctor Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center said the clinic was seeing a shortage of protective equipment — forcing them to rationalize the use of its medical masks.

After an anonymous donation from a group in Pea Ridge and a donation from (Mercy Clinic Surgeon) Dr. Douglas Treptow’s wife — the staff is fully stocked.



COURTESY OF DR. JAGGERNAUTH

Dr. Jaggernauth said he’s thankful the community stepped up to the plate during this time of need without even being asked.

We really appreciate everything that everyone has done to help us continue to see our patients. DR. SIMEON JAGGERNAUTH, LANDMARK CANCER CENTER

The masks donated are reusable and washable.