Community honors fallen officer at candlelight vigil

"My heart hurts for the community and my heart hurts for every single officer," Miner said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Hundreds of people filled Dickson St. from West to School Ave.

“I can’t believe this happened in our town,” Myranda Miner said. “It’s devastating.”

For Myranda Miner – it was a night to remember her friend and old co-worker – Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

“It’s really really sad – that it had to happen like this,” Miner said. “It should’ve never happened.”



“I was there the day he walked in for his interview with the police department,” Miner said. “I was there the day he came back and he started his training.”

Carr was shot and killed in his patrol cruiser outside the police station on Saturday night.

“My heart hurts for the community and my heart hurts for every single officer,” Miner said.

Hundreds gathered outside Walton Arts Center on Dickson St. Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil.

City leaders taking to the stand to speak to the crowd – including Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “The love that we have for one another change everything and gets you through every dark and bad place you can be and tonight I am seeing the love and compassion of this city,” Jordan said.

“The last three days the city has put their arms around the police department and said no one is going to hurt our police department,” Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

And the President of Dickson St. Merchant Association Joe Fennel – who knew Carr from when he would patrol the streets of Dickson. “Officer Carr was a part of our Dickson St. family,” Fennel said. “He was a special one.”

The city including the University of Arkansas’ football stadium, is now turning blue – for the #LightTheCityBlue413 campaign. 413 was carr’s badge number.

Businesses and homeowners are encouraged to put blue lights out to show solidarity.