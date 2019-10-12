Community leaders work to stop opioid misuse in Sebastian County

A goal for the summit was to support legislation and policy changes that combat the issue

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A summit hosted in Sebastian County brought community leaders together to discuss opioid misuse.

Arkansas is second in the nation for over-prescribing opioid medications, according to Arkansas Take Back.

The Sebastian County Opioid Task Force is hosted the opioid summit: “In Our Own Backyard… Addressing Opioids in Our Community” at Grace Community Church on Brooken Hill Drive in Fort Smith.

Health care providers, educators, law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, judicial personnel, prevention specialists, counselors and clergy were encouraged to attend.

Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion said the summit was vital.

“Even though we come from different disciplines and areas of service, we find that together we can accomplish a whole lot more that any one of us can alone,” Runion said.

Runion said Sebastian County residents need to help those battling addiction.