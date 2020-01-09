Community meets new Siloam Springs police chief

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — The community got to meet and greet Police Chief Allan Gilbert at the Siloam Springs public library earlier tonight.

Gilbert says he retired from the Tupelo Police Department in Mississippi after 26 years of service where he held multiple positions in investigations, SWAT, and deputy police chief to accept the position in Siloam Springs.

Gilbert says he’s impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“I want them to get to know me and see how I work and we have some excellent officers in place. This staff, city hall, they’ve all been just rockstars and I appreciate that. They’ve been really great to work with and I’m humbled and honored to be the police chief here,” Chief Gilbert says.

Gilbert says he’s excited to be here and is eager to build good relationships with the community.