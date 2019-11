CenturyLinkQuote is offering a dream job for Hallmark and Christmas lovers.

CenturyLinkQuote.com is looking for a lover of all things Christmas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies during the “12 Days of Christmas.”

They also want to pay them $1,000 to do it!

Fill out the application located here and explain why you’re the perfect fit for the job.

If you want a better shot at winning, Hallmark says to create a 2–3 minute video showcasing your best holiday spirit.