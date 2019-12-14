Competency trial underway for man in 1999 Oklahoma slayings

April 25, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Dean Busick arrives at the Craig County Jail in Vinita, Okla. Busick’s trial began Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, to determine the mental competency of the Kansas man to stand trial on murder charges in the deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the presumed deaths of their 16-year-old daughter and her 16-year-old friend. (Sheila Stogsdill/Tulsa World via AP, File)

VINITA, Okla. (KNWA) — A trial is underway to determine the competency of a Kansas man charged in the deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of their teenage daughter and her friend.

Craig County district attorney spokeswoman Michelle Lowry says a six-person jury and two alternates were selected Friday afternoon in the trial of 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick of Wichita.

Busick has denied involvement in the 1999 deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the suspected deaths of 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

The teens haven’t been seen since the Freeman’s burned mobile home was discovered near Welch in Craig County.