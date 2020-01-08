Concerns continue to grow over parking deck

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The debate continues Tuesday night on where to add nearly 300 parking spots as part of Fayetteville’s Cultural Arts Corridor.

One of the options could have the parking deck built just a few feet from Arsaga’s doorsteps.​ The Co-Owner of the restaurant, Cary Arsaga says these plans would drastically impact his business.​

The Cultural Arts Corridor project includes plans to improve the overall landscape of Fayetteville with the addition of more trails, gardens and parks.​ About 300 parking spots will be lost to the project, so they will have to be moved to another area in the city.​

One of the options in question would place the parking deck north of the train bank and the depot building with chipotle.​ The buildings would stay intact.​

Arsaga says the construction would slow down his operations.​ He said he would want to close down the restaurant during construction and wants options in place which protect him.​

“I would like to have an option to come back in, once construction is complete. I would like to have my lease bought out because I don’t think I could operate as I am now while construction is going on immediately in front of me. It is going to negatively impact my business,”​ said Arsaga.

Construction for the project is expected to start in the fall. A budget of 10 million dollars has been set to build the parking deck.​