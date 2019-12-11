U.S. lawmakers honor fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr on the House, Senate floor

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — Congressman Steve Womack (R, AR-3) today spoke on the House floor to honor the life and dedicated service of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr was ambushed and killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

Womack’s tribute included a speech and moment of silence recognizing officers who have met their end of watch.

Additionally, he included a message of condolence from Congressman Kevin Brady (R, TX-8), who represents Woodlands, Texas – which is where Officer Carr grew up.

A transcript of Womack’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, can be found below.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the life and sacrifice of a hero from the Third District: Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

“On Saturday, December 7th, Officer Carr was preparing to begin another shift of keeping our community safe when he was cowardly ambushed and executed – most likely because of the uniform he wears.

“We have lost one of our finest law enforcement officers – someone who dedicated his life to serving Arkansas and defending others.

“Officer Carr made it his mission to make our state a safer place for everyone. He served as a protector, promoted peace and justice, and demonstrated the valor and integrity that the uniform embodies.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve this unthinkable loss. Today, we vow to never forget his memory and pledge to forever honor his life of service.

“I join all of Arkansas in mourning the loss of Officer Stephen Carr, and our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the Fayetteville Police Department. I also want to recognize Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce, who immediately engaged and eliminated the suspect.

“Our police deserve our deepest respect and gratitude. While they know the risks they face are greater than ever, they refuse to shy away from their mission to protect and serve.

“I ask for a moment of silence for Officer Carr – who will be laid to rest tomorrow (December 12) – and all of our heroes who have met their end of watch.

“I yield back the balance of my time.”

The following are Boozman’s remarks as prepared for delivery:

“Mr. President, I rise today to honor the life of Fayetteville, Arkansas police officer Stephen Carr who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on Saturday, December 7.

Officer Carr was sitting in his patrol car in the parking lot behind the police station when he was shot and killed.

The 27-year-old had been a member of the Fayetteville Police Department for two and a half years and was assigned as a patrol officer in the Dickson Street entertainment district.

In that short time with the police department, he demonstrated his professionalism and duty to upholding the rule of law. Fayetteville’s police chief described Carr as an exemplary officer who was an All-American boy.

Carr grew up in a law enforcement family. He witnessed the dedication, service and commitment to protecting the community by people he loved. His friends describe him as a strong and kind person whose lifelong dream was to serve as a police officer.

He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. A graduate from The Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas, Carr played football and earned recognition as an all-district offensive lineman.

He went on to play football at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri and his former coach described him as a young man who made a big impact on campus.

We rely on law enforcement officers to keep us safe. Each day, they put on their uniform, knowing the risks that come with this public duty to serve and protect. Officer Carr’s death is a reminder of the dangers these first responders face daily, and how quickly a situation can go from ordinary to deadly, which is why those willing to take on this role deserve our gratitude and respect.

The outpouring of support from the Fayetteville community has been a tremendous strength to the police department as they mourn the loss of a brother in blue. I pray they will find comfort from this encouragement during this difficult time.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Carr’s family and friends.

I also stand with all Arkansans in expressing our gratitude for Officer Carr’s service, and commit to honoring the sacrifice that he and others have made to protect us. We will forever remember him as a hero.”