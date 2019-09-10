Congressman Womack requests an investigation at Fayetteville VA

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack testified before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. He talked about the need to increase accountability and transparency at VA Medical Centers.

Due to the egregious misconduct of a former pathologist at the Fayetteville VA Womack called for an investigation into the actions taken by the VA to address the situation.

Womack said: “The men and women who’ve served in uniform deserve quality treatment from the facilities they rely on. Unfortunately, we witnessed blatant misconduct by a Fayetteville VA pathologist and systemic flaws that led to these outcomes. It’s a situation that isn’t unique to our community. We need clear information on the VA’s decision-making throughout this shameful situation and insight into the lack of safeguards. Our veterans deserve the highest standard of care, and proper oversight is necessary to ensuring that this conduct is never repeated.”

Congressman Womack’s testimony as prepared can be found here and a video of his remarks can be found here.