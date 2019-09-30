Construction to close lanes on I-540, I-40 near Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Drivers can expect lane closures on Interstate 540 and Interstate 40 in Van Buren starting Sunday, September 29.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, bridge deck rehabilitation and paving will force the inside northbound and southbound lanes of I-540 between mile marker 2 and mile marker 3 to close for the next month.

Alternating lanes of I-40 in the eastbound direction between mile marker 12 and mile marker 17, as well as between mile marker 3 and mile marker 5, will be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers should be cautious when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.