Construction underway for mixed-use apartments on Emma Ave.

Construction on Emma Ave. in Springdale is underway. It'll be the site of 26 apartments in mixed-use area

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Springdale is creating more living space for people in one of its fastest growing areas.

The Emma Building Group broke ground on the first mixed-use, multi-family apartment complex in the city’s downtown area.

Located on Emma Avenue, the 26-unit apartment complex is Phase One of a larger project the building group has planned for the corridor.

The project will create more walking availability in the Downtown area. There will be access to the Razorback Greenway along with commercial and office spaces.

“So we’re going to have commercial on the front bottom floor, residential upstairs and behind. So you get good traffic all day long,” said Emma Building Group’s Tom Lundstrum.

The building group say plans for occupancy are for late 2020, with pre-leasing slated for spring 2020.