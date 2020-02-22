Contemporary art museum set to open February 22 in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The newest addition to Northwest Arkansas’ flourishing arts scene opening its doors.

The Momentary is a satellite to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

The new contemporary art museum will be a place to showcase visual, performing, and culinary arts.

“63,000 sq. ft. to dream, 63,000 sq. ft. to make up new plans,” Momentary Director Lieven Bertels said. “We’re super excited to not just have artworks to welcome you, but also make sure that they are truly accessible to all.”

The Momentary will officially open to the public tomorrow, February 22.