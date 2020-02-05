Contextualizing coronavirus

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A panel of experts at the University of Arkansas weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has reached more than 20,000 people, resulting in more than 400 deaths worldwide.

The panel, made up of doctors, medical experts, and historians, spoke about the virus, how it’s impacting China, and what it means for students.

“The hope is that we were able to let students walk away with kinda the peace of mind that there are much more pressing and immediate threats to their health and safety right now, like influenza,” said the assistant director of communications for the Pat Walker Health Center, Zac Brown.

The university canceled three faculty-led trips that would make stops in China this summer.