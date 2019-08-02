Convicted child predator gets 30 years in federal prison

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, according to Duane “Dak” Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas

Christopher Nebling, 35, of Springdale was convicted Friday, Aug. 2, of two counts of producing child pornography.

Nebling will be on supervised release status for 20 years following his release from prison, Kees stated.

During November 2018, Nebling raped a juvenile and used a cellphone to take inappropriate, illegal photos, according to Kees.

His phone was confiscated and used during an investigation, Kees stated. Investigators found several other child pornography photos with two juveniles that were 10 and 17 at the time.

Nebling was indicted on federal charges in February 2019, but pleaded guilty during April 2019, according to court documents.