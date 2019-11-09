Convicted robber gets life in prison

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A guy who robbed a Dollar General will die in prison.

A jury found Tracy Wright, 48, guilty of aggravated robbery and theft of property Thursday, Nov. 7.

Wright robbed a Dollar General during November 2018. An employee told police he was armed with a gun, but it was a toy gun. Wright also left behind a purple lunchbox that was collected as evidence, according to court records.

Two days after the robbery, Wright stole a gold, 2001 Dodge Dakota from a used car lot. He took it on a test drive and failed to return it, the documents state.

He was located and arrested Nov. 14, 2018.

He is a habitual offender with previous felony convictions. This weighed into the life sentence.