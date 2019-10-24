Convicted sex offender gets 50 years

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 24 to 50 years in prison for raping a teenage girl.

Raul Torres-Garcia, 49, was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Torres-Garcia began raping the teen in 2017, according to court documents.

“The sexual abuse of a child is a despicable crime worthy of a long prison sentence. By giving this defendant 50 years in prison, the jury expressed the moral condemnation of our community toward such evil acts. I am grateful for the hard work of law enforcement, prosecutors, and most of all the courage of the victim in confronting her accuser. I hope that this sentence will allow the victim and her family to rest easier knowing that her abuser can’t hurt her or anyone else anymore,” Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said.