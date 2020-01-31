Cooper Elementary raises money for special olympians at Polar Plunge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Cooper Elementary raised money to support special olympians train and compete in sporting events around Northwest Arkansas.

This was the 10th polar plunge with the Bella Vista Fire Department.

“This is something we’re crazy enough to do every year. We love doing it. It’s great coming out and seeing the kids and just as much interaction as we can with them. We love doing that kind of stuff,” Bella Vista Fire Department Captain Brandon Earley said.

The funds raised will also support the Special Olympics in Benton, Washington, and Carroll counties.

“It’s awesome I get to take the athletes for Special Olympic events for basketball, volleyball, track, swimming, and we get to see them participate and learn their social skills and interaction and it’s awesome,” Special Education Teacher at Cooper Elementary Hannah Higgins said.