Coronavirus forces event benefitting Arkansas Children’s Northwest to move online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An annual event that raises money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest will move online due to the spreading coronavirus.

The “Arkansas Dance Marathon” is a University of Arkansas-based organization that has raised more than $200,000 for the Springdale-based hospital in the past five years, said Shelby Shields, vice president of communications for the group. Last year, it earned $16,000 of its $50,000 goal through the annual dance event.

This year’s event was scheduled for Saturday, but the university’s announcement of class cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak forced staff to change plans. Instead, the marathon will be a virtual event, Shields said.

Staff will post on the group’s social media page, @arkansasdm, and live stream throughout the day. The virtual event can be followed with the hashtag #ADM2020. Donations will be accepted through arkansasdancemarathon.org, Shields said.

