Coronavirus has no effect on blood supply

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A local blood center said fear of the coronavirus shouldn’t stop you from donating.

Donating blood doesn’t put you at any more risk of getting the virus. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, Administrator, Meredith Johnson said they have to have at least 200 units of blood a day and they don’t want donors to start skipping appointments out of fear.

​Johnson said their donors provide blood for patients at more than 40 healthcare facilities and the only affect the coronavirus can have on the blood supply is if people stop giving.

​Donated blood goes through several tests to make sure it is in good condition to be used.​According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reports of Coronavirus being transmitted.



“​Most of the time it’s about keeping us stocked so we can react to any type of tragedy or natural disasters. People tend to want to flood in after something happens but we need to have the supply on hand before something happens,” said Johnson.

​If someone gets sick within seven days of donating they are asked to contact the center.

There are measures in place to make sure no one gets blood from someone that is sick.​