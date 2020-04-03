Coronavirus pandemic impacts local farmer

Miller says last year they produced 10,000 lbs. of food and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - he believes they could sell more this year.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “We have seen more people subscribe to it in the last week than we have the rest of the year,” Dan Miller said.

Miller is a farmer at Hazel Valley Farms.

“I’ve been talking to farmers in the last two weeks,” Miller said. “They have seen some huge impacts especially farmers that support local restaurants.”

Miller says his farm runs a little differently, he sells his produce directly to consumers. It’s called Community Supported Agricultural – CSA for short.

“A customer will pre-purchase a subscription of vegetables and then they’ll get that for 12 weeks throughout the summer at a delivery location,” Miller said.

This year, they’re looking to sell to at least 36 subscribers and right now they only have a few spots left.

“Doesn’t sound big but for a small local farm, we’re farming around three-quarters of an acre in just vegetables and then we have an additional five acres with berries,” Miller said.

Miller says last year they produced 10,000 lbs. of food and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – he believes they could sell more this year.

“We see a need and people are reaching out to us,” Miller said. “Going into your grocery store and seeing empty shelves, they think about how can I buy locally.”

Miller says food safety is always a top priority and now they’re going above and beyond like including more hand washing breaks.

“We live on the farm, we’re really quarantined out here taking care of it,” Miller said. “There’s no transportation, there are no supply issues because it’s only coming a few miles into town.”

As far as business goes, he says there is something you can do at home to help local farmers.

“Order food from local restaurants that buy and produce local-only food that really helps local farmers,” Miller said.