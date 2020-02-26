Coronavirus scare clears courtroom, shuts down street in Mayflower

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KARK) – A local courtroom has been cleared by order of a judge after a woman reportedly claimed to have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

It happened Wednesday morning at the local district court.

The Mayflower Police Department issued this post on its Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon:

“The Faulkner County District Court in Mayflower was ordered to be evacuated by the Judge this morning due to a female who made claims that she may have potentially been exposed to the Coronavirus during a commercial flight. Medical Personnel are on scene and Ashmore Drive is shut down until further notice. At this time we have no reason to be believe the public is in any danger. The State Health Department is also involved. Thank you all for the multiple calls of concern. If any additional concerns that the public needs to be made aware of arises, we will get that information out ASAP. Have a great day!”