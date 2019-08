Body was picked up at 10:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Washington County inmate was found dead in a jail cell on Tuesday night, August 27, according to Washington County Justice of the Peace Eva Madison.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris says the body sent to the Little Rock Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Morris says the body was picked up this morning at 10:15 a.m.

The coroner has not confirmed the identity of the deceased.

