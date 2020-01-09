Cotton introduces bill to ban intelligence sharing with Huawei affiliates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced a bill Wednesday that would not allow the United States to share intelligence with countries using Huawei’s services.
“The United States shouldn’t be sharing valuable intelligence information with countries that allow an intelligence-gathering arm of the Chinese Communist Party to operate freely within their borders. I urge our allies around the world to carefully consider the consequences of dealing with Huawei to their national interests.”Tom Cotton
The Chinese tech giant Huawei has faced criticism over the lack of security in their consumer electronics and 5G networks.