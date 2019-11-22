Countdown to ‘Lights of the Ozarks” festivities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —The countdown is on for the annual “Lights of the Ozarks lighting ceremony and parade. In less than 24 hours, thousands of lights will light up the square. Crews were out, putting on the final touches Thursday and testing out all of the holiday lights to make sure the ceremony and parade go off smoothly.

City Parks and recreation, Crew leader Marshall Woods said “we check for any spots that might not have enough light, and add to that and we check for anything that is out and check our fuses are good”

Maintenance worker, ​Jake Rogers and the Parks and Rec. crews are working tirelessly to light upFayettevillee for the holidays. This year, they got a little more creative.

“Instead of doing the traditional white trunks, we did quite a bit of candy cane colored trunks and we also did some purple trunks and a red white and blue” Rogers said.

It takes 6 weeks and more than 3000 hours to hang the 400,000 holiday lights. ​Mayor Lioneld Jordan with the help of our very own Dan Skoff will flip the switch right in front of the town center, kicking off the parade.

The festivities start at 6pm Friday night, so get there early!