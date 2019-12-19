County delays decision on official facing smuggling charge

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office shows Assessor Paul Petersen. The president of the Republic of the Marshall Islands is applauding U.S. authorities for arresting an Arizona elected official accused of running an illegal adoption scheme involving pregnant Marshallese women. President Hilda Heine issued a statement Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, saying people like Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen have been inducing Marshallese women for too long. Petersen faces charges in Arkansas, Arizona and Utah including human smuggling, sale of a child and fraud. (Maricopa County Assessor’s Office via AP, File)

AP — An Arizona county won’t decide before Christmas whether to reinstate an elected official who was suspended when he was accused of directing an international human smuggling scheme.

A spokesman said Thursday that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is waiting for a final investigative report into Assessor Paul Petersen’s handling of his official duties.

Petersen is challenging his 120-day unpaid suspension under a rarely used state law. He’s accused of paying women from the Marshall Islands to give their babies for adoption by American families. He’s pleaded not guilty in Arizona and Arkansas and has not yet entered a plea in Utah.