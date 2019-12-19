County delays decision on official facing smuggling charge

AP — An Arizona county won’t decide before Christmas whether to reinstate an elected official who was suspended when he was accused of directing an international human smuggling scheme.
A spokesman said Thursday that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is waiting for a final investigative report into Assessor Paul Petersen’s handling of his official duties.
Petersen is challenging his 120-day unpaid suspension under a rarely used state law. He’s accused of paying women from the Marshall Islands to give their babies for adoption by American families. He’s pleaded not guilty in Arizona and Arkansas and has not yet entered a plea in Utah.