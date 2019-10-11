Benton County road closures due to flooding

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Benton County road crews and public safety officials have been working since early Friday, October 11, checking roads and blocking off roads that are deemed to be unsafe.
ROADS CLOSED (UPDATED 7:30 a.m.:
- Benson Road
- Bill Billings Road
- Bird Mountain (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Butler Creek Road
- Callis Road
- Clarry Road
- Coon Hollow Road/Davis Valley Road, Dickson Road at slab
- East Gaiche Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Georgia Flat Road off West Mountain Road
- Gooseberry Road Intersection of Coker and Bethel Heights Road
- Intersection of LittleJohn and Hubbard
- Keller Road between Pearl Road and Seba Road
- Limekiln Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Limekiln Road (at boxes)
- Mill Dam Road bridge near Sears Road
- North Big Springs Road closed approximately 3 miles down, close to 14851 Big Springs Road
- North Old Wire Road off Alvin Seamster Road at slab
- North Old Wire Road off Gann Ridge Road
- Parrick Road
- Peach Orchard Road
- Pearl Road
- Spanker Creek Road (past Gooseberry intersection)
CLOSED:
- Bird Mountain (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Callis Road
- East Gaiche Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Gooseberry Road Intersection of Coker and Bethel Heights Road
- Intersection of LittleJohn and Hubbard
- Keller Road between Pearl Road and Seba Road
- Limekiln Bridge (at slab from 10/6/19)
- Limekiln Road (at boxes)
- Peach Orchard Road
- Pearl Road
- Spanker Creek Road (past Gooseberry intersection)