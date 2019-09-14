Couple reacts to midwife charged for practicing without a license

Couple react to charges brought against a midwife; They used her services and had a bad experience

ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA) — Former Arkansas midwife Debra Disch has been charged with practicing medicine and performing surgery without a license while delivering a baby in Oklahoma, and one family believes the charge is justified.

“We feel peace in knowing that by charging her we are saving the lives of future mommas and babies. We are also thankful for the work of local and state law enforcement on our behalf,” Suzie Bigler and her husband Corley wrote in a statement to KNWA.

The couple used Babies Choice Childbirth, owned by Disch, on May 25, 2019. They went to the birthing center in Roland, Oklahoma and called the entire process a “nightmare.”

After 30+ hours of labor, their baby was born but not breathing, and while Bigler claims Disch dropped the child it seemed “like forever” before the baby began breathing.

Other problems involved in the delivery process included cutting the cord and Bigler’s hemorrhaging. Eventually, both mother and child were taken to a Fort Smith hospital where they spent three days in recovery.