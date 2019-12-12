Court says Arkansas must count eye law referendum signatures

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the “Central Negro District.” The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says thousands of signatures submitted in favor of holding a referendum on a new eye surgery law must be counted.

The justices ruled Thursday, December 12, that new ballot measure restrictions were incorrectly applied when election officials rejected the petitions submitted by opponents of the law that allows optometrists to perform several procedures that only ophthalmologists had been allowed to perform.

The eye surgery law has drawn heavy opposition from ophthalmologists who say the change puts patients at risk.