COVID-19 travel concerns in NWA

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe to the United States beginning Friday, March 13.

President Trump announced the 30-day travel ban on Wednesday, March, 12, but many people in Northwest Arkansas will not be affected.

If you’re a United States citizen, you will still be able to travel to or from Europe.

To me it sounded like all travel was going to be banned from Europe and it’s actually not banned, it’s only banned for foreign nationals. MARSHA FULLER, TRAVEL CONSULTANT

Travel Consultant Marsha Fuller with Destinations in Fayetteville said phones have been ringing off the hook with people confused and worried about President Trump’s recent announcement about travel suspension.

“U.S. citizens, you’re perfectly fine to travel to and from Europe,” Fuller said. “You will be screened at certain airports, [and] some of the airports have canceled some of their flights.”

President Trump said the travel restrictions won’t apply to U.S. citizens, green card holders, or families of U.S. citizens — so Fuller said you shouldn’t worry, you just need to make sure you check with your carrier because some airlines are canceling flights.

“Most of them are allowing people to change their tickets through the end of the year without a fee,” Fuller said.

XNA has also been slammed with people worried about their international trips.

“We’ve definitely gotten quite a few inquiries about what this means as far as international travel,” XNA’s Alex English said. “I think there was a little bit of confusion.”

With spring break right around the corner, many people are considering canceling trips, but English said the airport is doing everything it can to keep you safe.

“People can feel confident that we know what we’re doing,” English said. “We know how to handle it, but every situation with all these different viruses they bring on a new set of concerns.”

“I don’t think that you have to cancel your travel plans,” Fuller said. “I think you need to be cautious when you’re in the airports with things that you touch that we normally don’t think about.”

Fuller and English said the airlines are updating their websites pretty much every hour with new information, so be sure to check with your carrier before you decide to cancel or book a flight.



For more information about American Airlines, click here.

For more information about Delta, click here.

For more information about United, click here.