CPSC: Keeping your home safe this holiday season

BETHESDA, Md. (KNWA) — Sometimes you need to make a list and check it twice and that’s to make sure your home is “holiday” safe!

Here are some tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to keep you and your family safe over the holidays.

Cooking:

Stand by your pan. Unattended cooking is the #1 cause of home fires.

Keep kids out of the kitchen or away from the cooking area. Keep flammable items like potholders and paper or plastic bags away from the stove/oven.

Fry your turkey outside and away from your home – not inside your garage or on your porch. Do not overfill the oil in the turkey fryer.

Turn pan handles towards the back of the range.

Have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen.

If a pan catches on fire, cover it with a lid to smother the flames or use a fire extinguisher. Never use flour or water to put out a pan fire. Call 911 if necessary.

Make sure you have a smoke alarm on every level of your home, inside each bedroom, and outside sleeping areas.

Decorating:

Make sure your live Christmas tree stays well-watered throughout the holiday season. If you’re buying an artificial tree, look for the “Fire Resistant” label.

Put lit candles where you can easily see them and away from flammable items like curtains. Blow candles out before leaving a room.

Only use holiday lights tested for safety by a nationally-recognized testing laboratory. Throw out light sets with broken or cracked sockets, frayed insulation or bare wires, or loose connections.

Toys:

Follow age guidelines and other safety information on the toy packaging. Choose toys that match your child’s interests and abilities.

Get safety gear, especially helmets for scooters and riding toys. Helmets should fit properly and be worn at all times.

Keep small balls and toys with small parts away from children younger than 3.

Keep deflated balloons away from children younger than 8. Throw out broken or deflated balloons as fast as possible.

Toy recalls continue to decline. In 2019, CPSC conducted 12 toy recalls, and only one was for a lead violation. This is an improvement compared to 2008 when there was 172 toy recalls, 19 of which involved lead violations.