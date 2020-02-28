Crawford County DWI court graduation

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — The Crawford County District Court celebrates those who finished the year-long treatment program for impaired- driving today.

In the U.S., impaired-driving deaths count for one-third of all traffic deaths on roads.

Crawford County District Judge Charles Baker said programs like the DWI court helps those involved make life long changes that will ensure the safety of our community and better it as a whole.

“We had someone today relate how it affected his relationship with his wife and his children. We’ve got another graduate today that’s now leading counseling sessions for other people with these same types of issues. It’s just a huge benefit to the entire community that these people have become involved in a positive way,” Baker said.

The Crawford County DWI Court program includes oversight by the court, probation and drug and alcohol counselors.