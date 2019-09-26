Crawford County man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at vehicle

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was convicted yesterday of a terroristic act for shooting at a vehicle in June.

Joshua Moses was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 10 years suspended following his release.

On or about June 9, 2019, Moses fired several shots at a vehicle with occupants. At the time, Moses was a convicted felon who had only been out on parole for one week.

Moses had a handgun in possession, approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine, syringes and other paraphernalia.

Due to his violent history and prior felonies, Moses will be required to serve all 10 years of his sentence.

Moses was also convicted of two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Moses was sentenced to an additional 33 year suspended-sentence for these convictions.