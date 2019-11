CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown confirmed possible human remains were found in Crawford County.

Deputies found possible human remains on Hollis Road off Highway 59, a little after 12 p.m., November 22, according to Brown.

Brown said the remains are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for confirmation and will be compared to current missing person reports in the county.

Brown said they hope to know more about the remains on Monday.