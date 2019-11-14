Crawford County records going digital

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Crawford County is preserving history by putting all of its documents online.

Today, the circuit court began scanning all of its index books that contain court records dating back to 1877. All records will eventually be put online.

We’re told all of the books should be scanned in about 4 days.

Circuit Clerk Office Administrator Carrie Kilgore tells us most people like to go through them to track their genealogy.

“They’ve heard that their great-great-grandfather owned property here so they come here. Or they hear a story from their great grandmother that their dad did something illegal or something happened or was married before,” Kilgore says.

Kilgore says the county will continue to do everything it can to preserve the original books.