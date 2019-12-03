Create Your Own Ugly Sweater for Teens

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — ‘Tis the season to craft ugly! Teens in grades 5th-12th are invited to this free craft event at the Fayetteville Public Library to make ugly holiday sweaters!

Each participant will receive a blank sweatshirt and supplies with which to decorate it.  Teens are welcome to bring supplies from home as well.

This program is free, but registration is required. http://fplwebapps.faylib.org/events/event_registration/register.asp?event_id=1040

Fayetteville Public Library – 401 W Mountain St, Fayetteville, AR 72701

